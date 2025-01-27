Jelly Roll Keeps Fan’s Emotional Letter on His Truck Dashboard — Read It Here

During a recent guest appearance on What Drives Me, Jelly Roll had the opportunity to show off his one-of-a-kind, custom truck that was a gift from his wife, Bunnie Xo, and his daughter, Bailee.

Host John Cena was floored by just how customized this truck is to the "Save Me" hitmaker. It even includes a letter so personal, Jelly can't imagine not driving around with it to remind him of his impact. He keeps it on his dashboard.

What Drives You w/ John Cena / Roku What Drives You w/ John Cena / Roku loading...

"Talking about what drives me? There's a note right here, I want you to check it out if you don't mind," Jelly tells Cena. "I want you to read it right there on my dash."

Cena hops into the truck, picks up the hand-written note and begins to read it out loud.

"Your music saved my best friend's life. Thank you for being unapologetically you and doing what you do," it reads.

It's signed "A," so Cena wanted to know: Who is "A"?

What Drives You w/ John Cena / Roku What Drives You w/ John Cena / Roku loading...

"The cool thing is, I don't know," Jelly Roll admits. "They left this note on my window four years ago and I sobbed in the parking lot reading it reading this note."

"I got in and stuck it in my dash, four years later that thing is still taped on my dash."

Whoever "A" is probably had no idea that their little heartfelt note would leave such a mark on Jelly Roll.

