Jelly Roll Is Only Hiring Felons to Run His Food Truck

Jelly Roll isn't shy about his commitment to supporting at-risk youth in his home state of Tennessee, but his heart for giving second chances doesn't stop there.

This summer, the singer will celebrate the one-year anniversary of opening his Rolling With Jelly food truck, a partnership with his longtime friend Jerry Gift Jr.

The Rolling With Jelly truck — complete with its unmistakable black-and-yellow design, complete with a picture of the country hitmaker flipping the bird with both hands — has been popping up all over the place in recent weeks. The truck left its usual outpost of Antioch, Tenn., last weekend to stop by Kansas City, Mo. for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Jelly and Gift Jr., who goes by Jerry G, grew up in the same neighborhood, and have "been in and out of jail, been through it all together," Jelly explained to Audacy back at the CMA Awards in November. So when his friend suggested opening a food truck, he was all in.

"Of course, we did it, and our mission statement was, we only hire second-chance guys," Jelly says. "Every other place in the world is like, 'If you got a felony, you can't work here.' We're only hiring felons. They run the food truck and come out on tour with us some nights."

Patron-posted footage from the truck's stop in Kansas City shows a menu full of comfort food, including wings, sides and — of course — jelly roll donuts.

"They do everything from hot wings to 'Jelly Roll' jelly donuts," the singer continues. "They do, they call it 'Jelly-nade,' which is some real good lemonade. It's that diabetic lemonade, too. It's that from-my-neighborhood lemonade, Kool-Aid, it's the — whoo! It's really good stuff."

As he continues his work in giving back to the community that raised him, Jelly is also readying his long-awaited debut album. Whitsitt Chapel will arrive on June 2.