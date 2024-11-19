Jelly Roll’s Nashville Bar Will Offer an Unusual Souvenir

Jelly Roll's Nashville bar will open soon, and he promises that Goodnight Nashville will be an extension of himself.

A logo posted to the bar's social media pages reveals guests will enjoy burgers, spirits and ... tattoos?

It might sound strange to think about a bar serving up ink alongside its food and beverages, but it's not a completely outrageous idea. After all, Jelly Roll himself is covered in tattoos.

Plus, the concept of patrons telling friends their latest body art is from his bar is covert advertising at its finest.

Swipe through the photos below to see the logo.

Jelly Roll's Plans for His Nashville Bar

The "Liar" singer announced plans for his own bar in Music City in October. During a visit on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Jelly said his joint would be called Goodnight Nashville.

The bar's website promises five-stories of entertainment with the tallest rooftop in Music City and a tattoo theme. Fitting, right?

He also shared that the venue will feature a back bar dedicated to his late father, Horace "Buddy" DeFord, who died in 2019. That area will be known as Buddy's Bar.

His bar will be one of many bars and restaurants that have been opened by country artists in Nashville. He joins names like Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson and Garth Brooks on the ever-growing list of bar owners.