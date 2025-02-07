Jelly Roll has a way of touching people with his music, but what kind of music touches him?

The country singer has a song believes was not only sent to him by God, but it was by His divine grace that he got to be a part of it.

"Hard Fought Hallelujah" is the latest release from Christian artist Brandon Lake, and it features Jelly Roll. The song speaks to walking through hard times in life and feeling like it's impossible to worship God in those seasons. However, the message is that those are the moments when worship is most powerful.

It's a message that hit Jelly Roll hard.

"I haven't had a record touch me like that in so long," he tells Lake in a video promoting the track. "It's been years since I worshipped the way that I worshipped to that song. Because like, I carry my faith with me, but I'm also struggling and very honest and open about that."

"I believe music meets you where we are," he continues. "I needed that record when I heard it, but then to double back and be like, yo, there's a chance you could work on this record."

"God sends me the record and not only does he want me to listen to it and worship, he wants me to live with it and learn it."

Jelly Roll Opens Up About His Faith

Since arriving on the country music scene in 2021, Jelly Roll has been an open book. He has never shied away from his past problems, including his time spent in prison. However, being honest leaves the door open for criticism. His life journey has even been ridiculed by the church.

"This is so hard to talk about, because I've been called a lukewarm, a fence-rider ... I've been called a cussing Christian," he shares.

"I know that God's got a lot more to do with me — I know that," Jelly continues. "I've got a long way to go. And I know that my heart was only to share the faith that changed my life."

"I might wear it a little different than other people. I might say things that other Christians don't think are right to say, but ultimately I have a heart for God and I have a heart for Jesus," the country star adds.

Here Are the Lyrics to Brandon Lake's "Hard Fought Hallelujah" feat. Jelly Roll:

Verse:

Yeah, I don't always feel it / Yeah, but that's when I need it the most / So, I'ma keep on singing / 'Til my soul catches up with my song / There's times when my hands go up freely / And times that it costs, oh-oh / There's days when a praise comes out easy / Days when it takes all the strength I got

Chorus:

I'll bring my hard-fought, heartfelt / Been-through-hell hallelujah / And I'll bring my storm-tossed, torn-sail / Story-to-tell hallelujah, oh / 'Cause God, You've been patient / God, You've been gracious / Faithful, whatever I'm feeling or facing / So I'll bring my hard-fought, heartfelt, it-is-well hallelujah / Hallelujah, hallelujah

Verse:

I've wrestled with the darkness / But I'm tryin' to reach for the light / Yeah, the struggle keeps me honest / And it breaks down the walls of my pride / 'Cause faith isn't proven like gold / 'Til it's been through the fire / My head, heart, and hands are feeling heavy / But that's when I lift them just a little higher

Repeat Chorus x2

Outro:

Oh-oh, oh, oh-oh-oh / Hallelujah, hallelujah, halle- / Halle-, mm-mm / Hallelujah