Jelly Roll once again busted out his wrestling moves with some WWE stars on Wednesday night (July 16), after his guest hosting spot on Jimmy Kimmel Live! got interrupted by some unfriendly faces.

Jelly, who sat behind Kimmel's desk for the whole episode and played the role of host and interviewer, brought out wrestler Randy Orton at one point during the show.

Most recently, Orton is Jelly's WWE ring partner. Over the weekend, they appeared together at two televised WWE events to tackle Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre. The pair of bouts ended with Jelly knocked out cold on the ring floor, after a gnarly "Claymore" kick maneuver from McIntyre.

Read More: Watch Jelly Roll Beat Down Logan Paul After He Interrupts WWE Ring Performance

But Orton and Jelly are already planning their retaliation.

Orton invited Jelly to be his ring partner in another matchup against Paul and McIntyre, which will take place during WWE's SummerSlam in early August.

Before their Kimmel interview went off the rails, Jelly admitted to Orton that he was feeling some pre-match jitters.

"I realized I might have bitten off a little more than I can chew," the singer admitted.

"Retribution is gonna come quick and swift at SummerSlam, that's all I gotta say," Orton replied. "Don't worry about those guys, Jelly."

But their next confrontation was coming up sooner than either man realized. In the middle of the interview, out walked McIntyre, who prowled over from the side of the stage as Orton commented, "He wasn't invited."

"Relax guys, I come in peace," Orton said, saying he was there to bring some "positivity" to the late-night show.

But that good will quickly dissolved when Orton's positive comments about Jelly's recent weight loss turned into trash talk: "You truly are an inspiration to trailer trash all across the world," he said.

That was enough for Orton: He rose from his chair and shoved McIntyre in Jelly's defense, and the confrontation quickly heated up into a full-on brawl, with the two men tussling their way right out the side-stage exit.

Jelly looked at the crowd, dumbfounded. "I don't know what to do, I just lost...I guess we're gonna go to commercial break!" he said.

But there was one more surprise in store for WWE fans in the audience: Jelly's original adversary Logan Paul walked out, with even more trash talk for the country star, as the crowd booed.

"I told you this, Mr. Dummy Roll, stay in your lane, stupid," he said. "'Cause I'll tell you what you are: You, my friend, are a greasy redneck prison rat."

Jelly had had it: As the two started trading blows, the country singer lifted Paul up clean into the air and smashed him into the host's desk, shattering it and leaving the wrestler lying motionless on the floor in an epic show finale.

Jelly Roll's History With the WWE

In 2024, Jelly's song "Liar" was the theme for SummerSlam. He also performed that song during the event.

"Liar" was also the song he was playing during last weekend's events, when Paul first crashed his set and kicked off the two men's current ongoing in-ring feud.

Jelly has said that he dreamed of being a WWE wrestler as a child, and trained as a wrestler briefly before he began pursuing a career in music.

