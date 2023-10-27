Wynonna Judd said she was blown away by Jelly Roll's cover of the Judds "Love Can Build a Bridge." It's easy to hear why.

The "Need a Favor" singer teamed up with K. Michelle and the Fisk Jubilee Singers for the final song on A Tribute to the Judds. They close the 14-song covers album with the last song Naomi Judd would ever perform live, and while the new version stays true to the original, it's its own kind of revival.

Soft piano notes introduce Jelly Roll's gritty vocals. From there, layers of vocals and production are added until it becomes a soaring tribute to the Country Music Hall of Fame singers.

R&B singer K. Michelle takes the second verse of "Love Can Build a Bridge," and the Fisk Jubilee Singers come in a few moments later. It's something of a reunion for Jelly Roll and the group from Fisk University. At the 2023 CMT Awards, the group joined him for a memorable performance of "Need a Favor."

Both Jelly Roll and K. Michelle are set to sing this song at the 2023 CMA Awards on Nov. 8. Thus far, neither Judd nor the FJS are listed as performers, but more are expected to be announced soon.

Talking to Taste of Country, Judd said that Jelly Roll's cover of this song "blew her mind," and she's "such a fan of his."