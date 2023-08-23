It's going to be difficult to find a vocal performance as honest as Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson's throughout "Save Me," the newest single from Whitsitt Chapel.

There's a dark cloud over the song that represents Jelly Roll's troubled past and some still-to-be-learned torment from Wilson's. Both understand that by accessing those memories, they'll be able to free fans from some amount of pain and suffering.

It's been happening since he dropped the song as a solo track in 2020. This new version is even stronger.

There's familiarity in the way Jelly Roll pleads "Somebody save me" before later insisting he's a lost cause. In the second verse, Wilson tries something like hope when she wonders what the world would be like without the object of her affection. Then, she gives in to her vice.

Addiction is real. Depression is real. "Save Me" is a very real representation that becomes an inspiration because we can see how the story goes. He's overcome so much, why can't his fans? That's the conclusion being drawn through teary eyes at every live show this summer.

Did You Know?: Jelly Roll originally released "Save Me" in June of 2020 and included it on his Self Medicated album.

Listen to Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson, "Save Me":

Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson, "Save Me" Lyrics:

Jelly Roll:

Somebody save me, me from myself / I've spent so long living in Hell / They say my lifestyle is bad for my health / It's the only thing that seems to help / All of this drinkin' and smokin' is hopeless / But feel like it's all that I need / Somethin' inside of me's broken / I hold on to anything that sets me free.

Chorus:

I'm a lost cause / Baby, don't waste your time on me / I'm so damaged beyond repair / Life has shattered my hopes and my dreams / I'm a lost cause / Baby, don't waste your time on me / I'm so damaged beyond repair / Life has shattered my hopes and my dreams.

Lainey Wilson:

What if the night sky was missin' the moon / There were no shootin' stars to use wishin' on you / And all of my sorrows, I'd just wash them down / It's the only peace, I've ever found.

Jelly Roll and Wilson:

All of this drinkin' and smokin' is hopeless / But feel like it's all that I need / Somethin' inside of me's broken / I hold on to anything that sets me free.

Repeat Chorus (Jelly Roll and Wilson)

