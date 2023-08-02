Top 40 Country Songs for August 2023 [Power Rankings]

There is a little bit of controversy among the Top 5 country songs for August 2023, but the full Top 40 features a variety of moods and themes.

Jason Aldean's "Try That in a Small Town" is near the top, but not the No. 1 song in August. Taste of Country's Top 40 considers reader feedback (see below) and he slipped in that regard. Instead, a man who knows what Aldean is going through is king for another month.

Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Thomas Rhett and Tim McGraw are all featured inside the Top 20. Find new music from Chris Stapleton at No. 16. In fact, "White Horse" is this month's highest debut, edging out songs by Morgan Wallen and Dan + Shay.

As always, the August 2023 list of the Top 40 country songs is equal parts airplay, sales and streaming charts, plus fan ratings. Staff opinion breaks any ties.

New Country Songs for August 2023:

Chris Stapleton, "White Horse" (Highest Debut, No. 16!)

Morgan Wallen, "Thinkin' 'Bout Me"

Dan + Shay, “Save Me the Trouble”

Bubbling Under:

Nate Smith, "World on Fire"

Parker McCollum, "Burn It Down"

Jake Owen, "On the Boat Again"

Top 5 Country Songs of August 2023:

1. Morgan Wallen, "Last Night" — Another month, another No. 1 for Morgan Wallen's "Last Night," a country and hip-hop fusion with no burn. — No. 1 FAN VOTE!

2. Jason Aldean, "Try That in a Small Town" — Controversy propelled Aldean's new song to No. 2 on this Top 40 list. ToC readers weren't as fond of it, costing him a top spot.

3. Luke Combs, "Fast Car" — Luke Combs' "Fast Car" is the unexpected smash of 2023. We're hoping this leads to more throwbacks in the way Cole Swindell's "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" did.

4. Luke Combs, “Love You Anyway” — Quietly, Luke Combs' ballad is charging up radio charts. It's long been a ToC reader favorite.

5. Jelly Roll, "Need a Favor" — Jelly Roll's first two radio hits have done it all. Airplay, sales, streams and fan opinion — he ranks high everywhere with this inspiring hit.

Rest of This Month's Top 40:

6. Lainey Wilson, “Watermelon Moonshine”

7. Morgan Wallen, “Everything I Love”

8. Bailey Zimmerman, “Religiously”

9. Thomas Rhett, “Angels Don’t Always Have Wings”

10. Kane Brown, “Bury Me in Georgia”

11. Jordan Davis, “Next Thing You Know”

12. Tim McGraw, “Standing Room Only”

13. Jelly Roll (Feat. Lainey Wilson), “Save Me”

14. Jon Pardi, “Your Heart Or Mine”

15. Justin Moore & Priscilla Block, “You, Me & Whiskey”

16. Chris Stapleton, “White Horse”

17. Morgan Wallen, “Thinkin’ Bout Me”

18. Chris Janson, “All I Need Is You”

19. Ashley McBryde, “Light on in the Kitchen”

20. Hailey Whitters, “Everything She Ain’t”

21. Hardy, “Truck Bed”

22. Riley Green (Feat. Luke Combs), “Different ‘Round Here”

23. Dan + Shay, “Save Me the Trouble”

24. Luke Bryan, “But I Got a Beer in My Hand”

25. Parmalee, “Girl in Mine”

26. Brothers Osborne, “Nobody’s Nobody”

27. Carly Pearce (Feat. Chris Stapleton), “We Don’t Fight Anymore”

28. Russell Dickerson, “God Gave Me a Girl”

29. George Birge, “Mind on You”

39. Conner Smith, “Creek Will Rise”

31. Warren Zeiders, “Pretty Little Poison”

32. Cole Swindell, “Drinkaby”

33. Mitchell Tenpenny, “We Got History”

34. Dustin Lynch, “Stars Like Confetti”

35. Chayce Beckham, “23”

36. Carrie Underwood, “Out of That Truck”

37. Gabby Barrett, “Glory Days”

38. Dylan Scott, “Can’t Have Mine”

39. Kelsea Ballerini, “If You Go Down (I’m Going Down Too)”

40. Brian Kelley, “See You Next Summer”