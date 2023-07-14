Dan + Shay have revealed the next phase of their musical journey. The superstar country duo are set to release their next album on Sept. 15, and they are teasing new music with a new single titled "Save Me the Trouble."

The duo consisting of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney turned to social media on Thursday (July 13) to share the news of new music, writing, "Our new album, Bigger Houses, will be available everywhere September 15, and pre-order begins tonight at 11 PM CT."

"In addition to 'Save Me the Trouble,' you’ll also get 2 more of our favorite songs, 'Heartbreak on the Map' and the title track, 'Bigger Houses,'" they added.

"We poured every bit of our hearts into this album and truly cannot wait for y’all to hear it. New era starts now!"

"Save Me the Trouble" dropped in advance of the album on Friday (July 14).

“I don't think I've ever been prouder of a song that I am this one,” Smyers says in a press release. “We wanted to have something that was a real moment, and when we started writing this, it felt like it could be something big. I wanted every section to build, and even in the second chorus, when you're like, ‘Okay, there's no way it could possibly get any crazier,’ then Shay takes off even further.”

Dan + Shay are also set to appear on The Voice as coaches during the show's upcoming season.

