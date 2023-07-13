Dan + Shay Announce New ‘Bigger Houses’ Album

Dan + Shay just announced their next studio album. The duo's fifth album is called Bigger Houses and it will be available later this summer.

"Save Me the Trouble," "Heartbreak on the Map" and "Bigger Houses" are three songs fans who pre-order the album will get immediately. It goes on sale Sept. 15, but the pre-order begins at 12AM ET July 14.

Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney and their loved ones quickly filled the comments section of an Instagram post revealing the news:

Good Things was the last Dan + Shay album, released in 2021, and it included "10,000 Hours," a collaboration with Justin Bieber. "Tequila" and "Speechless" are perhaps the pair's most well-known songs, though they have 10 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

"Save Me the Trouble" is going to be Dan + Shay's next radio single — it's releasing Friday morning at midnight ET. The new music adds to what should be a busy fall/spring for the duo: Look for them to become coaches on The Voice starting next fall.

While a full track list has not yet been revealed, the pair dropped the album art for Bigger Houses on their social media pages on Thursday (July 13). Both look much different than they did during their last album cycle. Smyers has chopped his long hair, while Mooney has lost a significant amount of weight.

The men are seen sitting on a very small model home set in a tree-lined field in parts unknown. At first glance, it appears a model home was built for the shoot, as opposed to them being added with photo editing.

