Kelsea Ballerini is giving fans another taste of her upcoming album, Subject to Change, with the release of album track, "If You Go Down (I'm Goin' Down Too)," on Friday (Sept. 16).

Co-written by Ballerini, Julian Bunetta and Shane McAnally, this ultra-country tune finds the singer telling a sort of Thelma and Louise story about true friendship.

The bluegrass-influenced song begins with an acoustic intro featuring rhythmic guitar, fiddle and dobro instrumentation. Ballerini begins to sing about a friend for whom she'd do anything — even it involves breaking the law.

The song is filled with clever lyrics as she sings about this committed friendship.

"I've known you since Brad and Angelina / We go back like Pontiac seats / If I got an aisle with a mess I gotta clean up / I know you'll be showin' up with bleach," she sings in the first verse.

Then comes the catchy chorus, cementing Ballerini's loyalty for her friend by saying even if they "end up on the news," "if you go down, I'm goin' down too." The rest of the song only shares more funs bits of the story, as Ballerini sings that her friends knows where her "skeletons sleep."

The singer also admits she would happily help her friend cover up a crime. "Hypothetically, if you ever kill your husband / Hand on the Bible, I'd be lyin' through my teeth," she sings.

The song's bubbly instrumentation continues through the song, creating a lighthearted feeling and showcasing the '90s country influence Ballerini says the album offers.

In the accompanying music video, Ballerini shows off a 1950s-style outfit and hairstyle, and she is seen talking on the phone, doing her nails and makeup and cleaning the house while seemingly unaware that the world ending outside her window.

"If You Go Down (I'm Goin' Down Too)" is fifth in a series of songs she has shares prior to releasing her new album on Sept. 23. Ballerini's current single, "Heartfirst," is featured on the project, and she has also released "Love Is a Cowboy," "The Little Things" and "What I Have."