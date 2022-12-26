Parmalee have become experts in love. After finding major success with "Just the Way" and "Take My Name", the group has once again tapped into their feelings to give us "Girl In Mine."

The easy, breezy track is another dedication of love combining the infatuation found in "Just the Way" with the commitment of "Take My Name." Not only has the main character of the song found love, he only has eyes for his new flame.

"In my T-shirt, in my ride / Runnin' circles in my mind / Couple billion in the world / Baby, you're the only girl / In that picture, in my pocket / On my cell phone when I lock it / It's all you, no lie / Baby, you're the only girl," the group sings in the chorus.

Listen to Parmalee, "Girl in Mine":

It's a familiar sound for Parmalee, who have consistently released positive, uplifting songs about finding love. "Girl in Mine" is a bouncy country song mixed with a little trap. It's the perfect song for a day out on the water, or driving down a two-lane highway with the windows down.

Parmalee knew they had something special when they put "Girl in Mine" together. The song is not a part of their For You album — instead the North Carolina-raised hitmakers chose to release it on its own. The song's success on social media was a big part of that decision.

"All these songs even from 'Just the Way' to this one, 'Girl in Mine', we put it on TikTok and all of a sudden it just took off," Parmalee tell Taste of Country. "People started making their own videos and they're doing the thing with it. So it's really a good gauge on what's happening out there with the songs. It's really cool to be able to do that."

Fans can expect to hear the lighthearted track on the band's upcoming tour. Parmalee will headline the Take My Name Tour kicking off on Feb. 2 and running through April 22. The trek is named after their No. 1 hit "Take My Name" which was Billboard's most played song on their Country Airplay chart in 2022.