Parmalee are blaming "insider trading" and "politics" for getting snubbed once again at the upcoming 2025 CMA Awards.

The band dropped by the Taste of Country Nights studio, where we asked why they keep getting overlooked despite scoring a No. 1 song, “Gonna Love You,” and touring during the eligibility period for the 2025 CMA Awards.

Collectively, the guys said, "I would just like to see what the criteria is to get the nomination. You know how the insider trading works in this business, it's that political game."

Even though Parmalee have scored five No. 1 songs in their career, they’ve never once been nominated for a CMA Award.

Arguably, there aren’t many country groups to choose from, and a look back at past years reveals a lot of repeat nominees in the Vocal Group of the Year category.

2024 CMA Awards Vocal Group of the Year nominations

2023 CMA Awards Vocal Group of the Year nominations

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

2022 CMA Awards Vocal Group of the Year nominations

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

2021 CMA Awards Vocal Group of the Year nominations

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

2020 CMA Awards Vocal Group of the Year nominations

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

2019 CMA Awards Vocal Group of the Year nominations

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

2018 CMA Awards Vocal Group of the Year nominations

Lady Antebellum

LANCO

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The "Carolina" singers say they're "living that snub life."

Could the guys of Parmalee be onto something?

We may never know for sure, but you can count on them to keep delivering great music and performing live shows across the country for years to come.

How Many People Are in Parmalee?

Parmalee is made up of four members: brothers Matt and Scott Thomas, their cousin Barry Knox and longtime friend Josh McSwain.

When Are the 2025 CMA Awards?

The 59th annual CMA Awards will air on Nov. 19, 2025, on ABC.

