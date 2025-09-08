2025 CMA Awards Nominations: Biggest Snubs + Surprises, Ranked

How's this for a CMA Awards nomination surprise: We just got the oldest New Artist nominee in more than 40 years!

How's this for a snub: Last year's CMA Awards Entertainer of the Year favorite has been locked out of all the major categories this year like it's personal.

Accept no imitators. Taste of Country's list of CMA snubs and surprises is here with a decisive look at who voters overlooked and who (or which song) impressed.

The 2025 CMA Awards will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 19.

Once again the broadcast will originate from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

Watch the CMA Awards live on ABC, or the following day on Hulu.

One artist makes our annual list as a snub and a surprise, because when it comes to Morgan Wallen, it's complicated.

The finalists for the 2025 CMAs were revealed on Monday (Sept. 8), and Zach Top, Ella Langley and Cody Johnson received some very good news. In fact, Langley, Lainey Wilson and Megan Moroney have the most nominations this year with six apiece!

Next is Top with five, and that might be the most exciting CMA announcement in years for fans of traditional country music. The Washington native is poised to become a superstar.

Voters are the 7,000 members of the Country Music Association, which includes musicians, media, label personnel and more. Final round voting begins on Oct. 1 and wraps Oct. 25.

