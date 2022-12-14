On the heels of a pair of hit radio singles — most recently, their romantic No. 1 ballad, "Take My Name" — Parmalee are headed out on the road for a short headlining tour in early 2023.

The band have announced a trek called the Take My Name Tour, which takes its title from their latest chart-topper. It's no coincidence that that's the song they chose to represent the tour, says bandmate Matt Thomas — it's a tribute to the special connection fans have had to the song.

"Everything we’ve built over the past couple years has been for this tour and for our fans," he says in a statement. "'Take My Name’ has such a huge connection with folks and with all the love everyone has shown the song, we decided to name this tour run after it."

Recently, the impact of "Take My Name" has only grown. A year-end chart list from Billboard reveals that it was the most-played song on the Billboard Country Airplay chart for the entire year.

The Take My Name Tour launches Feb. 2, and it will run through late April, concluding with a stop in West Chester, Ohio. Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday (Dec. 16) at 10AM local time.

Parmalee's 2023 Take My Name Headlining Tour Dates:

Feb. 2 -- Champaign, Ill. @ City Center

Feb. 3 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Ballpark Village

Feb. 4 -- Hays, Kans. @ The Fox

Feb. 16 -- Green Bay, Wisc. @ Epic

Feb. 17 -- Rosemont, Ill. @ Joe’s

Feb. 18 -- Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Varsity

March 9 -- Wantagh, N.Y. @ Mulcahys

March 11 -- Jordan, N.Y. @ Kegs

Apr. 20 -- Foxborough, Mass. @ Six String Club

Apr. 21 2023 - Bensalem, PA - Parx Casino

April 22, 2023 - West Chester, OH - Lori’s Roadhouse