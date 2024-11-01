Watch a Sneak Peek of Jelly Roll’s ‘Austin City Limits’ Debut

Jelly Roll is making his debut on the iconic Austin City Limits stage during the show's landmark 50th anniversary season on Saturday, Nov. 2.

In preparation for the upcoming episode, we're giving you an exclusive sneak peek at one of his live performances.

"I'm gonna play you a new song from the new album, is that okay?" he asks a roaring crowd in the video below.

He then launches into his song "Liar," which is track No. 7 on his Beautifully Broken album, which arrived on Oct. 11.

What Is Jelly Roll's Song "Liar" About?

The song "Liar" is about battling the enemy in your mind who wants only to steal, kill and destroy everything in its path. We find Jelly Roll in a powerful moment as he confronts the demon within and stands up for himself, calling him exactly what he is: A liar.

"You ain't nothin' but a liar / Yeah, I walk right out the fire / Yeah, you try to keep me down / Try to put me underground / But I'm only going higher / I can hear you in my head / In my bed when I'm dreamin' / You try to be my friend / But you're blowin' smoke / Oh, and now, I ain't scared of / Tellin' you where you can go / 'Cause I know / You're nothing but a liar," he sings in the chorus.

What Is Austin City Limits?

Austin City Limits is a music television program dedicated to bringing audiences an inside look into the artists they love through live performances and the stories behind the music. The show premiered on Oct. 17, 1974. Its pilot episode featured Willie Nelson.

This season marks the shows 50th, and the star-studded lineup includes Kacey Musgraves, Chris Stapleton, Garth Brooks and more. Brooks will be inducted into the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame during his episode.

Fans can watch Jelly Roll's performance on their local PBS station on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 8PM ET.