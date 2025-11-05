Jelly Roll Profiled in Sydney: Says Louis Vuitton Staff Treated Him ‘Like a Criminal’

Jelly Roll has been making waves — and plenty of memories — during his first-ever tour in Australia. But not every stop Down Under has been a positive one.

The country superstar, who’s been headlining major festivals like Strummingbird, Harvest Rock, and Sunburnt Country, recently opened up about a disappointing shopping experience in Sydney that left him feeling profiled.

'I’ve Never Been Looked at More Like a Criminal'

On Wednesday (Nov. 6), Jelly Roll shared a video on Instagram Stories recounting his visit to a Louis Vuitton store in downtown Sydney — and it wasn’t the warm welcome he expected.

“Hey man, the Louis Vuitton in Sydney legitimately just treated us like we were finna come in and rob that place,” he said.

“I have never been looked at more like a crim…," Jelly Roll continued. "Listen, the last time I was looked at like a criminal this bad — I was an actual criminal this bad.”

Despite the uncomfortable encounter, the “Save Me” singer kept his signature humor intact, laughing it off with his crew as they left the store.

From Sold-Out Shows to Surprise Cameos

The incident followed a much more memorable moment just a few days earlier.

On Monday (Nov. 4), Jelly Roll invited UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski on stage during his concert at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena.

“Today I got to find out that a man I’m a fan of happens to know who my fat a-- is,” Jelly Roll told fans with a laugh.

He went on to call Volkanovski one of “the greatest fighters of our generation” before the two sang “Need a Favor” together — much to the crowd’s delight.

Wrapping Up the Aussie Run

After a whirlwind two weeks, Jelly Roll’s Down Under 2025 Tour is nearly complete.

He has just two shows remaining — Townsville on Thursday and Auckland on Saturday — before heading back to the U.S.