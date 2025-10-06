17 Times Jelly Roll Made Us Laugh So Hard It Hurt [WATCH]

Jelly Roll's embarrassing onstage gaffe, quirky pre-show routine and hilarious childhood memories all come together in this video of moments that left fans — and us — rolling with laughter.

Best known for his inspiring awards show speeches and his drug-dealer-turned-hitmaker story, the "Heart of Stone" singer has also delivered moments so funny they hurt. Sometimes, he gets a little help from his wife, Bunnie Xo or even a pal like Eric Church.

More often than not it's just Jelly being Jelly.

Last week, "Heart of Stone" became Jelly Roll's eighth No. 1 hit on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

He's not currently on tour, but he has popped up to sing with Lainey Wilson in Nashville and at his own Goodnight Nashville bar, where he performed Luke Combs' "Beer Never Broke My Heart."

Later this month he'll travel to Australia to tour.

Several of these hilarious Jelly Roll moments come from his interviews with Taste of Country Nights host Evan Paul. As a frequent guest on the show, he's shared emotional updates on family amid tragedy and his own mental health.

He also promised us (and listeners and the authorities) that he would not be growing weed on his new 500-acre farm in Tennessee.

Early in this video is a beautiful moment where Jelly thinks he sees a shark in the sky. At one point he's spotted just laughing. No context needed for that funny Jelly Roll moment. When he laughs, we laugh.

Enjoy all 17 moments from the last three to five years. This is the kind of video you need if you're having a terrible Monday or just a lousy week.

