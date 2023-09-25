When you book Jelly Roll to entertain a crowd, he's going to deliver, whether that means performing a full headlining set or simply saying the four most famous words in the world of NASCAR.

Jelly was at Fort Worth's Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday (Sept. 24) to serve as the Grand Marshal for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff, and as Grand Marshal, his job was to issue the traditional pre-race command: "Drivers, start your engines."

But Jelly Roll being Jelly Roll, he wasn't content to simply say the words. He threw all his energy into the job, roaring the command and getting fans and drivers alike fired up for the big race.

"I understood the assignment," Jelly commented on social media, when NASCAR's Twitter account shared video of the moment and remarked on the singer's one-of-a-kind energy.

One of country music's most unexpected and stratospheric success stories of the past couple years, Jelly has made his name as a bona fide country superstar bringing that same level of energy and connectivity to his shows, albums and one-on-one interactions with fans.

His hard work is paying off at this year's CMA Awards, where Jelly Roll debuts with five nominations as a first-time contender. He's in the mix for major categories like Male Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year.

