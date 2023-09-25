Jelly Roll Gets Totally Unhinged as a NASCAR Grand Marshal [Watch]

Jelly Roll Gets Totally Unhinged as a NASCAR Grand Marshal [Watch]

Kevin Winter, Getty Images

When you book Jelly Roll to entertain a crowd, he's going to deliver, whether that means performing a full headlining set or simply saying the four most famous words in the world of NASCAR.

Jelly was at Fort Worth's Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday (Sept. 24) to serve as the Grand Marshal for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff, and as Grand Marshal, his job was to issue the traditional pre-race command: "Drivers, start your engines."

But Jelly Roll being Jelly Roll, he wasn't content to simply say the words. He threw all his energy into the job, roaring the command and getting fans and drivers alike fired up for the big race.

"I understood the assignment," Jelly commented on social media, when NASCAR's Twitter account shared video of the moment and remarked on the singer's one-of-a-kind energy.

One of country music's most unexpected and stratospheric success stories of the past couple years, Jelly has made his name as a bona fide country superstar bringing that same level of energy and connectivity to his shows, albums and one-on-one interactions with fans.

His hard work is paying off at this year's CMA Awards, where Jelly Roll debuts with five nominations as a first-time contender. He's in the mix for major categories like Male Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year.

10 Things You Didn't Know About Jelly Roll

The Jelly Roll: Save Me documentary on Hulu tells Jelly Roll's complicated life story and spares no details. He's shockingly honest about addiction, prison, his childhood and his insecurities. Here are 10 key takeaways from the project.

Country Stars and the Songs They Regret, Resent or Apologized For

It's rare to hear a country star confess to hating a song they've recorded, but it has happened. This list includes several apologies, quite a bit of ambivalence and at least once complicated instance when love for a song died with love for a man.

A few on this list are more nuanced: Thomas Rhett, for example, probably doesn't really "hate" "Crash and Burn," but for a few months, he seemed to. Gretchen Wilson admits to coming to love a song she once fought against recording, and a major country group just re-cut a song they burned out on in the early 2000s.

Scroll down to find our list of 10 songs that country artists regret or resent, and the explanations why.
Filed Under: Jelly Roll, Nascar
Categories: Country Music News, Country Music Videos
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Taste of Country