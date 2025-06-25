Jelly Roll Said ‘Absolutely Not’ to Bunnie Xo’s Sexy Request — For a Wholesome Reason

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo certainly aren't prudes: She's a former high-end sex worker, and both of them have spoken openly about their relationship, including some elements of their sex life.

But that doesn't mean they're down to try just anything.

In a new video she shared to TikTok, Bunnie told fans she floated the idea of trying some role play in the bedroom. Jelly turned her down, but his response was so sweet, it's almost better than if he'd agreed to her request.

"I just told my husband that we could role play," she says in the video, before Jelly looks over her shoulder and responds, "Absolutely not."

It's not that he's not interested in trying new things — it's simply that he's happy with what they have, no imagination required.

"I did not work 10 years to get the marriage I want to spend the night acting like it's not the marriage I want. You know what I'm saying? I have worked hard to get the marriage I want, I would like to keep it just how it is," he says as the two crack up.

Bunnie frequently shares glimpses into their home life on social media, including their recently-purchased Tennessee farm and its growing collection of farm animal residents. She's also opened up about the couple's journey toward having a baby via IVF and surrogacy, a process that has brought her debilitating emotional and physical side effects.

Jelly and Bunnie have been married since 2016, a year after they met. Jelly proposed onstage during a Yelawolf and Deftones concert, and they tied the knot in a Vegas chapel the same night he popped the question.

The couple renewed their wedding vows in 2023. They've also spoken about raising Jelly's teenage daughter Bailee together, and Bunnie's role as bonus mom to his younger son Noah.