Jelly Roll Shares His + Bunnie Xo’s Unhinged Secret to Being Great Parents

Jelly Roll was a recent guest on the Flagrant podcast, where he got candid and told us all about his and his wife Bunnie Xo's secret to being good parents.

Jelly Roll jumped right in with his advice.

"All the parents out there, trust the fat man with this one y'all I swear, it's important for y'all to find time to not be parents."

The "Son of a Sinner" singer continued spouting off free advice.

"It is important that y'all go to Burning Man and completely fu--ing lose your mind and forget the kids."

Jelly Roll further explained that this ideology has gotten him and his wife, Bunnie Xo, through some tough times. But the vacation needs to be wild.

"That's the only thing that will make the balancing act work. A little night out with some wine or a weekend away at a hotel or something, a staycation, that's not enough."

"You need to go out and be like, 'we're fu--ing college kids again, we're fu--ing gonna get naked and swing from chandeliers, we're gonna get kicked out of a fu--ing hotel.'"

If you are thinking that there is no possible way you can go out and forget that you're a parent, Jelly Roll says think again.

"It is a backbone that me and Bunnie have stood by. We're parents 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Every now and then I just don't need to be one."

