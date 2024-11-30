Jelly Roll Says Some People Are Mad About His Success for This Reason

Who knew turning a toxic past into platinum records could ruffle so many feathers? Jelly Roll did!

Jelly Roll tells People in an exclusive interview that he has lots of people mad at him on this side of jail. The "Liar" singer was in and out of jail around 40 times over 10 years, beginning when he was just 14 years old.

He explains making amends to many along his journey to success.

“I’m rounding third on my amends list, and I think when I get there, I’ll feel a little better,” the father of two says. “I was hitting some stone walls with people that wouldn’t forgive me, and I was like, ‘God, maybe this has something to do with the fact I haven’t forgiven myself either.'”

The "Wild Ones" singer says giving interviews forces him to “brush over 10, 12, 15 years of living an extremely crazy, narcissistic, selfish lifestyle,” which he says condenses it down without meaning to. But the reality is much harder.

“The truth is, there was a lot of pain in there. I hurt a lot of people,” he says. “No matter how much I’ve changed, they still watch and are mad that I’m successful. I understand that. But I’m doing better at letting go of the past and realizing that I don’t owe that part of me anything.”

Since his rise to fame, he has done so much good, including random acts of kindness, raising money for jail programs and visiting juvenile dentition centers — including the one where he was previously incarcerated.

