Jelly Roll, Post Malone to Play Second-Annual Leslie Jordan Tribute

Reportin' for Duty — an event originally planned as a one-off tribute to the late actor, comedian and activist Leslie Jordan — is being reconfigured as an annual tradition.

In 2024, the event will return with another crop of talented artists playing in honor of Jordan. Jelly Roll and the War and Treaty — who just so happen to also be two of the Best New Artists nominees at the 2024 Grammy Awards — will rep the country genre at the show. Also on the bill are Pearl Jam guitarist Eddie Vedder, country-curious rapper Post Malone, pop artist Jake Wesley Rogers and producer Dan Spencer.

Once again, Reportin' for Duty serves as a benefit show to raise funds for the EB Research Partnership (EBRP), a cause that Jordan passionately supported throughout his lifetime. The nonprofit organization, which Vedder co-founded, funds research for Epidermolysis Bullosa — a life-threatening skin disorder that affects Vedder's own son, Eli.

One-hundred percent of the proceeds from the Reportin' for Duty event will benefit this cause, which has recently helped make major strides in the fight against EB: Specifically, it accelerated the FDA approval for the first two treatments against the disease in 2023, according to a press release.

Last year, stars like Lainey Wilson, Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne and Tanya Tucker performed at Reportin' for Duty. Jelly performed at the first show, too; he's making a repeat performance in 2024.

Jordan died in 2022 after suffering "sudden cardiac dysfunction" while driving to a film set in Hollywood. He was 67 years old. His unexpected death shocked friends, colleagues and fans, many of whom connected with the trademark brand of lighthearted, loving humor that made him a viral social figure during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, fulfilled another career dream when he released his country-gospel album, Company's Comin'. The project, which mixed familiar hymns with original tracks, included collaborations with Dolly Parton, Chris Stapleton and his wife Morgane, Brandi Carlile and many more.

This year's iteration of Reportin' for Duty will take place on Feb. 17 at Humble Baron at Nearest Green Distillery in Shelbyville, Tenn. To get tickets or make a donation, visit the event's website.