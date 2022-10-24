Actor and singer Leslie Jordan has died. The 67-year-old was killed on Monday morning (Oct. 24) when his car veered off the road and into a building in Hollywood.

In breaking the news, TMZ source local law enforcement, who say they suspect that Jordan suffered a medical emergency that led to the crash.

While known for roles in television shows like Will & Grace, Jordan released an album of gospel hymns in 2021 called Company's Comin' that features Dolly Parton, Brandi Carlile, T.J. Osborne of Brothers Osborne and more.

Additional memorable roles for Jordan include Quincy Combs on Ugly Betty and parts on Reba, American Horror Story, Boston Public and more. It was his role as Beverly Leslie on Will & Grace that propelled him to fame, however. Jordan would earn an Emmy for the part in 2006 by playing a rival to Karen, played by Megan Mullally.

The Tennessee-born Jordan was an openly gay man whose stories about being gay in the South were a delightful — if at times painful — inspiration. He began to earn quite a bit of fame during the pandemic with silly videos on Instagram. TMZ points out that his channel went from 80,000 to 5.8 million quickly. Around this time, he began to appear in country music circles.

Tanya Tucker, Ashley McBryde and Morgane and Chris Stapleton were four more artists who appeared on his Company's Comin' album. On Twitter, Jason Isbell reacted quickly to the news of Jordan's death:

The Los Angeles Times would also confirm Jordan's death, adding that he was driving a BMW when he crashed into a building at Cahuenga Blvd. and Romaine St. in Hollywood at 9:30AM. He was declared dead at the scene. The ACM Awards paid tribute to him on Twitter by remembering his 2021 appearance.

"The Academy mourns the loss of Leslie Jordan, who brought his trademark joy & exuberance to the 56th #ACMawards stage & his 2021 Country duets album Company's Comin', as well as countless acting roles," the tweet reads. "Join us in sending love to his friends, family & fans."

