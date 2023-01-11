Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne + More Line Up for Leslie Jordan Tribute Show

An all-star cast of musical and acting stars are booked to celebrate the life and career of Leslie Jordan at the Grand Ole Opry in February. Called Reportin' for Duty: A Tribute to Leslie Jordan, the event will feature an evening of performances and storytelling dedicated to Jordan's lasting legacy.

Part of that legacy is in country music — Jordan's 2021 Company's Comin' duets project found him sharing songs with an array of country stars — and a number of artists from the genre are on deck to lend their musical talents to the tribute show. Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Ashley McBryde and Jelly Roll are among the performers.

Other performers from the country world include Lukas Nelson, Billy Strings, Brittney Spencer and Fancy Hagood, and the lineup isn't limited to one genre, either. Pop singer Jake Wesley Rogers, gospel-rocker Danny Myrick and Americana act Travis Howard are on the bill, as is Pearl Jam vocalist and guitarist Eddie Vedder.

Of course, Jordan is best known for his acting career, and several of his colleagues from that world will make appearances at the tribute show. His Call Me Kat cast mates Mayim Bialik, Jim Parsons, Max Greenfield and Cheyenne Jackson will be a part of the event, as well Robyn Schall, Leanne Morgan, Margaret Cho and Anthony Mason. The house band for the show features the same players who Jordan worked with on Company's Comin'.

Reportin' for Duty will take place on Feb. 19 at the Grand Ole Opry. Tickets go on sale on Friday (Jan. 13). All the proceeds will benefit a cause that was close to Jordan's heart, the EB Research Partnership, an organization dedicated to research for Epidermolysis Bullosa — a rare genetic skin condition.

Jordan died suddenly at the age of 67 in October 2021, after his car veered off the road and crashed into a building in Hollywood. At the time, responding law enforcement suspected that Jordan suffered a medical emergency that precipitated the crash. Later on, new information came out suggesting that the star experienced shortness of breath leading up to his death, and that he was scheduled to see a cardiologist the same week he died.

