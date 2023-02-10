The lineup for a star-studded tribute to the late Leslie Jordan is growing. Reportin' for Duty: A Tribute to Leslie Jordan has added Tanya Tucker, Hardy, Lainey Wilson, Ruby Amanfu, Charlie Worsham, Ernest and Katie Pruitt to the list of performers for the night.

Set to take place February 19 at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, the event will honor the life of Jordan and his impact on the entertainment industry. Artists will share special performances and stories from his life, and proceeds from the special night will benefit a cause close to the late actor's heart, the EB Research Partnership.

Previously-announced guests include Jelly Roll, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Brittney Spencer, Billy Strings, Eddie Vedder and Lukas Nelson, as well as Fancy Hagood, Danny Myrick and Travis Howard. In addition, Mayim Bialik, Jim Parson, Anthony Mason, Margaret Cho, Max Greenfield, Cheyenne Jackson, Robyn Schall and Leanne Morgan will make appearances throughout the night.

Each artist performing will be accompanied by the same band that appeared on Jordan's 2021 debut album Company's Comin'.

The beloved actor died on Oct. 24, 2022, after his car veered off the road and into a building in Hollywood. It was revealed in January that he died of natural causes and not the crash itself. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner found that the Call Me Kat actor suffered cardiac dysfunction prior to the accident, due to arterirsclerotic cardiovascular disease. He was 67 years old.

A Tennessee native, Jordan was known for his roles on shows like Will & Grace, Ugly Betty, and American Horror Story. He was also in the movie The Help. His love of music led him to put together his debut album, and it was reported that he was working on new music before he died.