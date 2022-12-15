Leslie Jordan's stunning condo in West Hollywood is up for sale two months after his death in October, and pictures show an ultra-luxurious home in one of the most exclusive buildings in the area.

The actor and singer's 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,607-square-foot condo is on the 11th floor of the Empire West building, which, according to celebrity real estate site Dirt.com, has also been home to celebrities including Dyan Cannon, Nancy Sinatra, Kerry Washington, Alyssa Milano and Nicole Richie.

The former Will & Grace actor, who released a gospel album that included appearances from Dolly Parton, Brandi Carlile, T.J. Osborne from Brothers Osborne and more in 2021, purchased his home in August, just months before his death, and according to multiple reports, it was the only home he had ever owned.

Jordan died on Oct. 24 after his car veered off the road and into a building. Authorities said it's likely he suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel.

The luxurious condo centers around an open concept living room, dining area and kitchen that all flow together, with high-end finishes and appliances, as well as high ceilings and sliding glass doors that let in plenty of natural light. A balcony offers sweeping views of the city and surrounding hills.

The master bathroom attaches to a large walk-in closet, as well as a master bathroom with a soaking tub and a walk-in shower, and also boasts double vanities.

Empire West offers some of the most exclusive amenities, including a 24-hour doorman, concierge and security guard, 24-hour valet service, a gym, a tennis court and even a pickle ball court. The top floor centers around a large recreation room with two kitchens, a television and bathrooms. That steps out onto a rooftop deck that offers grilling areas, a pool and firepit area and plenty of seating, with "360-degree views of almost all of Los Angeles," according to the listing from Pinnacle Estate Properties.

According to online property sites, the asking price of $1.795 million breaks down to $1,117 per square foot and a monthly payment of $12,967. There are also HOA fees of $1,671 per month.

