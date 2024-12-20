Jelly Roll’s Son Noah Got the Ultimate Gaming Gift From Snoop Dogg

As it turns out, Jelly Roll's son Noah has something in common with Snoop Dogg. The two are big fans of the game Fortnite, and after learning this, the rapper gave the eight-year-old the ultimate Christmas gift: 50,000 V-bucks.

The moment happened during a meeting between the two, orchestrated by Jelly Roll himself. It's unclear when or where the encounter happened, but it was all caught on video and shared on the "Liar" singer's social media.

Snoop Dogg was asked to sign Noah's cast, and he opted to write his name as "Big Snoop Fortnite Dogg."

"Do you play Fortnite?" Noah asks as he's scribbling his name.

"Yes, I play Fortnite," Snoops replies, asking the young gamer if he uses his customized skin on the game.

"I don't have it yet," Jelly Roll's son replies, discouraged.

That's when Snoop makes his gaming dreams come true. He not only says he will give Noah his skin, but he also threw in 50,000 V-bucks.

"V-bucks and the skin coming right up, buddy," he says. "There's no way you're not gonna have it. Say less. I got this. 50,000 V-bucks for my nephew for Christmas."

We catch a glimpse of Noah's reaction as he smiles in disbelief and the crowd around them all say, "Awww."

Watch the sweet interaction in the video below.

Jelly Roll Performs With Snoop Dogg in Nashville

Jelly Roll and Snoop Dogg have become friends over the last year or so. In fact, Snoop was a surprise guest in Nashville during the final stop on the country singer's Beautifully Broken Tour. The pair also shared a joint on stage.

The rapper also put Jelly Roll on his new album, Missionary. The two come together for a joint effort on Tom Petty's "Last Dance with Mary Jane."