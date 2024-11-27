Did Jelly Roll + Snoop Dogg Really Smoke a Joint Onstage in Nashville?

Jelly Roll's concert in Nashville started and ended at 4:20. The show was sensitive to anyone who believes marijuana should be legal in Tennessee, to say the least.

Snoop Dogg's four-song medley was the pinnacle moment for a very pot-friendly audience. Both he and Jelly Roll have spoke often about their appreciation for the sticky-icky-icky, so it would have been appropriate for them to christen their friendship with a puff in front of 20,000 fans and followers.

Jelly Roll closed his Beautifully Broken Tour in Nashville on Tuesday night (Nov. 26).

The sold-out crowd was also treated to guest appearances from Keith Urban, Skylar Grey, Struggle Jennings and Yelawolf.

Previously, Jelly Roll told Taste of Country that marijuana has kept him sober.

Still, sharing a joint in such a public way is not something many celebrities will do. Marijuana is still illegal in Tennessee, and it wasn't but five months ago that Wiz Khalifa was arrested for doing the same thing.

Sure, he was cuffed in Romania, but still ...

Actually, which police officer is willing to go down in history as the man or woman to arrest Snoop for toking? Of course, all of this may be hypothetical. Video shows the men sharing a smoke, but TOC's experts were not able to verify the contents of the blunt.

It could be that the two men are only guilty of violating Bridgestone Arena's no-smoking policy. That's hardly worth clutching pearls over.

The smoke happened after Snoop Dogg and Jelly Roll performed "Last Dance With Mary Jane," an interpolation of Tom Petty's song that will soon make Snoop's new album. As the famous rapper was leaving Jelly Roll asked for a hit — Snoop had been blowing smoke throughout his four-song moment.

The 53-year-old didn't just pass it over. He pulled out a pack of cigarillos and patiently unwrapped and lit one up. The crowd cheered and — from the smell of it — joined them in the moment.