At a recent show on his Beautifully Broken Tour, Jelly Roll took some time to show just how much of a class act he really is.

The "I Am Not Okay" singer hopped onstage right after his opener, Alexandra Kay, was about to leave the stage, and he went off, in a good way.

"Before she leaves this stage, I want to tell y'all a little bit about this young woman," he tells the crowd in video captured during the show, seen below.

"This young woman, in our business, she does it what we call completely independently. It's her and her best friend, Beth — they're doing this completely by themselves."

The 2024 CMA Entertainer of the Year nominee and proud girl dad planted his flag firmly in the ground, making his feelings clear:

"Support independent artists, but as a girl dad, more importantly, support independent women!"

Alexandra Kay shared video of the moment on her Instagram with the caption:

"No matter how much is happening in Jelly Roll's world, he STILL finds tine to help others share their story — I'm so grateful."

She's right — Jelly didn't have to highlight Kay so clearly, since having her open his concerts is already a stamp of approval. But he wanted to make sure the crowd knew how he felt.

Jelly Roll loves the women in his life and always speaks very highly of his wife, Bunnie Xo, and his daughter, Bailee, and is very intentional in showing how much he needs them and cares for them.

20 Totally Adorable Pictures of Jelly Roll and His Wife, Bunnie Xo Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunnie Xo, never shy away from public displays of affection. The pair have shared numerous photos together sneaking kisses or engaged in deep belly laughs. Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo married in 2016 and are closer than ever today.

Jelly Roll's 2024 Beautifully Broken Tour Opening Night Photos Jelly Roll's 2024 Beautifully Broken Tour kicked off on Tuesday, Aug. 27, in Salt Lake City, Utah. The "I Am Not Okay" singer performed in the Delta Center — home of Utah Jazz basketball — for the first time.

See photos from opening night below.