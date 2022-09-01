Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie shared heartfelt messages to one another to celebrate their six-year anniversary on Wednesday (Aug. 31). Then the podcast host shared a little more.

The “Son of a Sinner” singer offered fans two photos of him and his wife as he recalled stumbling into a courthouse drunk to get married to her in Las Vegas.

“This woman has truly changed my life in every way possible,” the rapper, rocker and country singer says. “She truly changed the lens in which I see life through.”

Talking to Taste of Country earlier this year, Jelly Roll (real name Jason DeFord) said it was more than love at first sight.

“I felt her soul,” the country rocker said during a visit with Taste of Country Nights host Evan Paul. “When I hugged her, I could just feel the genuine-ness of her. I could tell it wasn’t an act.”

His happy anniversary message thanked her for “calming the storm” and helping raise his daughter Bailee with him.

“Thank you for standing by me when the monsters attacked and fighting the demons with me,” he says.

Bunnie — who hosts the Dumb Blonde Podcast — shares a bit more of the story. She recalls meeting him in downtown Las Vegas in 2015 (“Two chaotic off the rail feral souls that collided in a smoky bar”) and soon talking about dreams with each other.

“You ease the violence in my soul & make me a softer woman,” she says in the caption of 10-picture slide show. “You refocused my vision so I could become the best version of myself & partner for you. You gave me a family because the one I have is extremely toxic & broken. You are other worldly – your soul is too pure for this planet yet still, somehow you’re mine & you choose me daily.”

During his conversation with ToC, Jelly Roll says he loves the reaction people have when they walk in a room together. It makes Bunnie mad when people call her a gold digger, but he thinks it’s very funny.

“It just tickles me pink because when I met her, I was homeless living out of a ’96 conversion van. If anyone was digging for gold, it was I, Popeye,” he says. “I was the one that was over here searching. I was couch surfing and made it to the bedroom.”

“Daddy, I’m eternally yours, endlessly grateful & forever your best friend thru this crazy earth journey we call life,” she writes. “Thank you for giving me the most cosmic 6 years of my life. Life changing, soul shaking & earth shattering. I’m the luckiest girl in the universe.”

On Wednesday night, Bunnie shared a second anniversary post. The video showed several candid, intimate moments between the two.