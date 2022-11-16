Jelly Roll Explains His Johnny Cash-Like CMA Awards Outfit

Jelly Roll stormed the 2022 CMA Awards red carpet in a black jacket and cowboy boots. It was a nod to country music's most famous Man in Black, but that's not the real reason he chose this look.

Prior to the show, the "Son of a Sinner" singer talked to Taste of Country about his first CMA Awards, he and his wife Bunnie's red carpet looks, and new music. Take a look at the full interview here:

Evan Paul talked to Jelly Roll ahead of the CMAs during CMA Radio Row, an annual junket that involves dozens of artists and radio stations. Bread crumbs left behind include Jelly Roll talking about his skater days, his next radio single (coming in December) and how he goes between rock, rap and country audiences so effortlessly.

Jelly Roll (real name: Jason DeFord) and wife Bunnie DeFord married on Aug. 31, 2016.

"I'm rocking a pair of boots, but let me tell you why," he begins. "My wife is going to look like a human Barbie doll. She has got the most beautiful, see-through, pink floral dress I've ever seen. It's the sexiest thing — with the gloves. So, I'm gonna wear all black like Johnny Cash, baby. I'm fittin' to look like an oversized Merle Haggard."

It's not clear if he and Bunnie watched the show live or went elsewhere. He was noncommittal to attending in person.

"I'm going to the red carpet. I might go to the show, it just depends on how much I drink on the red carpet," he shared.