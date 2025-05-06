Jelly Roll's fitness journey has been inspiring, and it appears to have had an impact on those closest to him.

The country singer's wife Bunnie Xo is giving fans an update on her own quest for health after a round of in vitro fertilization.

While her weight hasn't moved dramatically — she's dropped from 165 to 161 — she's celebrating her hard work to get her body back to a strong state after such a brutal experience.

"Even tho I've only dropped a few lbs on the scale, the last 5 weeks I've been working so hard to recomp my body from ivf & I gotta say I couldn't be happier!" she writes on her Instagram Stories. "My body has completely started changing."

"This is what consistency and lifting heavy weights w/ zero cardio has done for me. Still eating 1700 cals a day!" she continues. "Excited to see where I'll be in another 6 weeks."

Bunnie included a photo of her body, naked from the waist down, with some strategically placed pink scribbles to cover her private parts.

She also encouraged others who are working on their bodies, saying, "don't let the scale determine how you feel, cause I'll sit at 160 happily these days."

bunniexo via Instagram bunniexo via Instagram loading...

Do Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo Have Kids?

While Jelly Roll has two children, Bailee and Noah, from previous relationships that he parents with Bunnie, the couple are trying to have biological children together. The process has not been easy, though.

Bunnie has undergone IVF and shared that she had an egg retrieval surgery in March. Jelly Roll is also doing treatments to help the couple conceive.

"J is also on hormones too, to help him out with his sperm and everything, so we're two hormonal b--ches in the same house," she explained at the time.

In an effort to cope with the emotional and physical toll of the in vitro process, Bunnie admits she had been eating comfort food. Using their dog Chachi as a narrator, she told her fans that she was splurging on takeout during her treatments.