Jelly Roll’s Wife Bunnie Xo Takes a Break From Tour as Her Dad Battles Stage 4 Cancer

Jelly Roll's Backroad Baptism Tour rolls on, but his wife Bunnie Xo — who's been a fixture of the tour so far, and even offers her own fan meet-and-greet — will not be making appearances for the next 10 days, because she's dealing with a family crisis.

Bunnie has made a trip to Houston to spend time with her father, who is currently battling Stage 4 cancer. She initially announced that she was dealing with a "family emergency" and told fans she wouldn't be able to be there for a string of upcoming shows, promising to share more details later.

Now, in a new Instagram post, Bunnie offers a look into her dad's cancer battle and precious moments she's spending with him at his home.

"I received one of the worst calls yesterday that shook me to my core," the singer's wife wrote on Sunday (Sept. 10). "My dad has been silently battling Stage 4 cancer for the past year alone w/just his wife.

"He insisted no one kno so he could try to heal it himself because he's into holistic remedies," she continues, setting her words against a montage of herself packing a suitcase, heading to an airport and boarding a flight to Houston.

It seems that before this weekend, Bunnie had no knowledge of her dad's cancer journey. But he made the decision to reach out to her recently as his illness progressed, she explains.

"Sadly the cancer has now spread into his bone marrow and & his bones are breaking, he can't lift his arms, walk, barely eat & he's in so much pain you can't even hug him," Bunnie writes.

In her video, Bunnie takes fans along for her visit to her dad's house, showing her sitting beside her father as he lays reclined on a couch. Though their relationship hasn't always been easy, she explains, there's nothing she wouldn't do for her dad, and it's devastating to see him in so much pain.

"My dad is the coolest dude I've ever known. We clash because I'm just like him, but there's nothing in the world I wouldn't do for my pops," she says. "Hearing this & seeing him like this is shattering my soul.

"I don't know what the next few weeks hold for us, but all I kno is I just want to wrap him up in love & make this process for him as comfortable as possible," she concludes.

Jelly Roll's Backroad Baptism Tour is set to continue through mid-October.

