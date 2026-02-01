Jelly Roll is now a Grammy Award winner and the honor wasn't lost on him. The country singer's wife Bunnie Xo shared his response to social media on Sunday (Feb. 1), just minutes after his name was announced.

In fact Bunnie got the video to Instagram so fast that — as it was uploading — he won a second Grammy during the pre-show telecast.

Jelly Roll is nominated in three categories at the 2026 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

The Best Contemporary Country Album category will be announced during the CBS broadcast.

Jelly Roll posed with his wife, Christian singer Brandon Lake and more on the Grammys red carpet.

Jelly Roll's Grammy Awards Wins

Jelly Roll's first win was in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category. His collaboration with Shaboozey topped four other strong nominees. "Amen" is a Top 5 hit and climbing on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

Upon learning her husband was a Grammy winner, Bunnie rushed to find them. They were apparently dressing in separate hotel rooms and were quite a few floors apart. Fortunately a camera crew chased her as she ran through the halls and down elevators in her robe to give Jelly a squeeze.

While Jelly Roll didn't necessarily fall apart in tears, he was emotional as the two shared a long embrace. Then, he offered a great punch line when he asked what took her so long to get to him.

Jelly Roll isn't performing at the 2026 Grammy Awards. In addition to "Amen," he won in the Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song category for "Hard Fought Hallelujah," a collab. with Christian signer Lake.

The two men walked the carpet after the win and both looked pretty pumped about it all. We'll now need to remove him from this dubious list of country stars with the most Grammy nominations and no wins.

