Jessica Chastain claimed her third Screen Actors Guild trophy at the 2023 awards show on Sunday night (Feb. 26), and it was for a project with country ties. She won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for her portrayal of Tammy Wynette in the Showtime miniseries drama George & Tammy.

Other nominees in the category included Emily Blunt, Julia Garner, Niecy Nash and Amanda Seyfried — four stout contenders, and Chastain's shock was palpable when her name was called. She smiled brightly as she made her way up to the podium, and made a quick recovery after she stumbled on the stairs up to the stage.

In her acceptance speech, Chastain quickly made her way through a long list of people to thank, and made special mention of her George & Tammy co-star Michael Shannon, who played the role of George Jones. She described Shannon as "one of our greatest working actors," and noted that their work together was "a dream collaboration from day one, and I wouldn't have gotten to day two without his support."

The most heartfelt moment of Chastain's speech, however, was a piece of encouragement she offered to new and struggling actors.

"When I was in college, Philip Seymour Hoffman came to speak in my class, and he told us all of his frustrating stories about auditions and he encouraged us to keep going, even when we felt like no one was watching us," she recounted. "And at the end of the talk, he said, 'I look forward to working with each of you.'

"And it really shocked me, because it was like he brought it into being," Chastain continued. "And a few years later, it came true, and I had the opportunity to do a play with him. I'm telling the story now because it reminds me of how powerful our mind is, and that we are what our thoughts create. So I just want to tell everyone who might be struggling at home, to all the actors that I get to meet, keep going. You're one job away. I look forward to working with you. I'll see you on set."

George & Tammy premiered in December 2022 on Showtime, Paramount and CMT. The miniseries chronicles the careers and relationship of Jones and Wynette. Shannon and Chastain recorded their own vocal performances for the show, and performed them live on set. Chastain's accolades for her role on the show also include a 2023 Golden Globe nomination.

The 2023 SAG Awards was held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, Calif. on Sunday night.