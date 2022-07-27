After releasing several collaborations with artists including Noah Cyrus, Brad Paisley and most recently Jennifer Lopez, Jimmie Allen is prepping his next joint effort. The country singer has been teasing a new project with American Idol alum Grace Kinstler.

"'What You Been Through.' Jimmie x @gracekinstlerofficial," he writes on Instagram. "Wrote this last night with @cameronbedell @gracekinstlerofficial @dpramz."

"Grateful to work with ya’ll!!," Kinstler responds in the comments, adding a thankful hands emoji.

Judging that Allen mentioned writing the song the previous night, it doesn't sound like it took long for the track to come together, including getting Kinstler to lay down her vocals.

So far, there are no further details about the song, including when it might be available. However, thanks to the tease, we can hear Allen and Kinstler's voices harmonizing on a few lines.

"Don’t matter what you been through / Something 'bout you can’t undo / Undo / But I’m still gonna love you / I’m still gonna love you / Nothing’s ever gonna change my mind / Don’t matter if it takes time / That’s fine / ’Cause I’m still gonna love you / Still gonna love you / Don’t matter what you been through," the two sing on what sounds like it's probably the chorus.

Allen has some ties to American Idol. He auditioned for Season 10 of the reality singing competition, but he was eliminated before the live voting rounds. Scotty McCreery would go on to win that season. Kinstler placed third on Season 19 of American Idol behind runner-up Willie Spence and winner Chayce Beckham.

Allen is hot off the release of his latest album, Tulip Drive, which arrived on June 24. He'll be touring with Carrie Underwood in the Fall of 2022 as direct support for her Denim & Rhinestones Tour. The trek kicks off Oct. 15 and runs through March 17.

