Jimmy Fallon dropped in on The Voice to prank the judges by giving a blind audition on Tuesday night (March 7), and his longtime friend, Blake Shelton, outright refused to press his buzzer for the comedian and talk show host.

Shelton has made many appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon over the years, and he and Fallon have an easy rapport. Fallon took the stage of The Voice to give a blind audition by singing Michael McDonald's "I Keep Forgettin,'" delivering the song in a comical approximation of McDonald's signature soulful rasp that ordinarily would not have passed muster.

However, it didn't take long for Kelly Clarkson to hit her buzzer, bursting into laughter when she saw who was actually on stage. Fellow coaches Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper followed suit, but Shelton steadfastly refused to hit his buzzer as Fallon continued singing and performing in a very exaggerated manner.

In the video below, Fallon finally walks up behind Shelton as his red chair is still turned away from the stage, and Shelton bursts into laughter as Fallon reaches around to hit Shelton's buzzer for him, turning him around and ending the prank.

"You can't do that!" Shelton protests through a broad smile, adding, "You broke the rules!"

Fallon explains that he was filming his own show nearby when he got the idea to surprise Shelton in honor of his final season on The Voice. Shelton has announced he is departing the show at the end of Season 23.

"Congratulations, you're a legend," Fallon says, and while Shelton seems very happy to see him, he's still not done pulling his chain quite yet.

"It didn't take me long to figure out that it was Jimmy Fallon, and there was no way I was gonna hit my button," Shelton says at the end of the clip. "He does not deserve a chair turn on this show. Jimmy's impersonation is the equivalent of walking up to Michael McDonald and slapping him in the face as hard as you can."

The Voice Season 23 air Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.