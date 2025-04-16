Joanna Gaines is making her return to television, but this time she'll be doing things without her husband, Chip.

The design expert has announced plans for a new series called Mini Reni, which will air on the couple's Magnolia Network.

The show will showcase Gaines' in her natural element: Revamping old, tired spaces without the giant renovation aspect — which is why Chip won't be involved in the project.

“What I love about Mini Reni is the freedom to go all-in on just one or two smaller spaces,” the Fixer Upper star tells Variety.

“These aren’t whole-house renovations, so the heart behind the show is to inspire people to design their home gradually, and thoughtfully," she explains, "so that instead of having to wrap your mind around the million details that go into a bigger renovation, you can enjoy the process of creating beauty by narrowing in, flexing your creativity, and embracing the small details that really tell your story."

What Is Joanna Gaines' New Show Mini Reni About?

Mini Reni will follow Gaines as she takes on several miniature makeover projects that come with a tight deadline.

"With only a week to transform three rooms, she faces the clock and a tight budget in each thrilling episode," the show's description reads. "Can she rejuvenate these tired spaces with her signature touch? Watch as Joanna breathes new life into every nook and cranny, masterfully combining elegance with affordability."

These projects will not need big "Demo Days" like Fixer Upper was known for, therefore Chip won't be involved in the renovation process. However, that doesn't mean Joanna's family members won't pop up on screen occasionally. The Gaines family — including their five children — were a big part of the couples' first series.

Where to Watch Joanna Gaines' New Show Mini Reni

Mini Reni is set to premiere on May 14 on Magnolia Network, with streaming available on Max. Fans can also access the series on the Magnolia app.

So far, a single season with nine episodes has been filmed, with each installment airing weekly on Wednesdays at 8PM ET.

