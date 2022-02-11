Longtime friends Joe Nichols and Blake Shelton have joined forces on a brand new song, "I Got Friends That Do.” The anthemic track is featured on Nichols’ 10th studio album, Good Day for Living, which hit shelves Friday (Feb. 11).

The feel-good song tributes a life well spent with good ol' friends who can always be relied on for a helping hand, and of course, a darn good time.

“Ain't got a house on a hill, for a poolside party / Or tickets to the game I could use come Sunday / Ain't got a pickup truck for haulin' stuff when I need to,” Nichols and Shelton admit in the upbeat, singalong chorus. They don't have friends in low places, but they've got friends in high places who never waver.

Even though the singers are devoid of the mentioned luxuries, they’re not handicapped in any capacity because, well, they’ve "got friends that do."

Fittingly, the pair of over-two-decades-long friends have been wanting to team up on a song for a very long time, but conflicting schedules made it impossible. Fortunately, this time around, in 2022, it all worked out with "I Got Friends That Do."

Nichols and Shelton’s new collaboration is featured on Good Day for Living, the former’s first release with his new label home, Quartz Hill Records. The 13-song set includes earlier released songs such as "Home Run," "I Wanna Be Your Tonight" and the ebullient title track, which also serves as his new single at country radio.

"For the first time in a long time, I don't feel any pressure," Nichols shares of his new LP. "I'm around great people. I'm the type of person who's always striving for more, but I've reached a place where I'm grateful for everything I've accomplished so far. It's been such a good run. I feel at peace, and that has freed me up to make new music that's very honest."

Nichols is set to kick off his Good Day for Living Tour on Saturday, Feb. 12, in Jackson, Miss. The headlining run will take the hitmaker from coast to coast, with new shows being added daily. For tickets and more information, visit Nichols’ official website.

See the Top 50 Country Duets of All Time!