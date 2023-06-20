John Goodman is looking fit and fabulous! The Conners star attended the 2023 Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Monaco over the weekend, flaunting his incredible 200-pound weight loss.

The 70-year-old actor, who previously weighed 392 pounds, looked handsome in a navy blue suit jacket, with tan slacks and a white dress shirt.

Goodman, who also presided as the jury president at the festival, sported a patterned yellow tie, dark glasses and brown shoes.

"John Goodman is, quite frankly, a legend," festival organizer Laurent Puons gushed to Variety on the decision to appoint Goodman head of the jury. "My grandson loves him, my mother loves him and I love him."

"He’s crossed several generations with a phenomenal film career, and a phenomenal television career. He’s done it all, played every role,” he continued. “If he wasn’t leading the jury, we’d give him our lifetime achievement award.”

In 2017, the Emmy-award winning star vowed he was determined to take control of his fitness journey.

"In the old days, I would take three months out, lose 60 or 70 pounds, and then reward myself with a six-pack or whatever and just go back to my old habits,” he said, reported Page Six. "This time, I wanted to do it slowly. Move, exercise. I’m getting to the age where I can’t afford to sit still anymore."

Goodman also gave up alcohol and hired a personal trainer.

He was introduced to a "Mediterranean-style" diet, which focuses on eating lean proteins, whole foods and grains, as well as exercising six days a week, according to the New York Post.