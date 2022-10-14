John Legend Opens Up About Blake Shelton Leaving &#8216;The Voice&#8217;

John Legend Opens Up About Blake Shelton Leaving ‘The Voice’

Getty Images

John Legend sounds as if he's soaking up his final season with Blake Shelton on The Voice. The singer will miss Season 23 in 2023, ending a streak of seven consecutive seasons as coach. He'll need to say goodbye to the country singer a bit earlier than the rest of the cast and crew.

On Tuesday (Oct. 11), Shelton announced that Season 23 would be his last. He's served as a coach for all 23 seasons, racking up eight wins. Next longest is Adam Levine with 16 seasons, then Kelly Clarkson with eight and then Legend, who says he understands why his co-worker is calling it quits.

"We're gonna miss him though," Legend tells ET. "He's been the heart and soul and anchor of the show for a long time, and he's a friend of mine, and I really enjoy working with him."

Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper will be two new faces joining The Voice during Season 23. Clarkson will also return after a one-season break. It sounds like Legend is open to returning at some point, too — an expanding family and touring commitments are the reasons why he's stepping away.

As for why Shelton is quitting, he says it's just time. In a post to social media, he thanked everyone associated with the show and the fans who watch. He also thanked the singers he coached and competed against since 2011.

"The show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me," Shelton shared.

ET also reports that Shelton will turn his focus to music, touring and a new show called Barmageddon after he finishes The Voice. The show airs on Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

Blake Shelton's Winners From 'The Voice': Where Are They Now?

How many of the eight Team Blake winners from The Voice can you name? Blake Shelton is the show's winningest coach, and several have had hits at country radio and beyond. Several more have shifted genres, changed their name or just flat-out gone missing. Here is the latest on every Team Blake winner from The Voice.

Famous Singers from The Voice, Then + Now

Ten years (and counting) made a huge difference for many of the most popular singers and stars of The VoiceBlake Shelton looks noticeably different, but so do some of country music's most memorable performers.

Winners like Cassadee Pope and Danielle Bradbery wore baby faces when they auditioned during their respective seasons. The same can be said for Morgan Wallen, a forgotten castmember from the show who's transformed more than anyone else on this list of The Voice stars then and now.
Filed Under: Blake Shelton, john legend, The Voice
Categories: Country Music News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Taste of Country