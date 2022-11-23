John Legend Wants Carrie Underwood to Coach ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton has announced his departure from The Voice after its upcoming Season 23, and fellow coach John Legend has a strong idea of who he'd like to see in the red chair coming up.

In a new interview, Legend says he'd like to see Carrie Underwood as a coach on the long-running reality TV singing competition.

"I think it should be someone in country," Legends tells the official NBC website.

"We've never had another country coach before because it's only been Blake, so I could see Carrie [Underwood] doing it," he reasons, adding, "She's in the NBC family. She sings on our Sunday Night [Football] broadcasts every Sunday. She could be good. Just an idea, Carrie!"

Shelton revealed in October of 2022 that he will depart The Voice after one final season in 2023.

"I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after next season," Shelton explained in a lengthy social media note on Oct. 11.

"The show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me," he continued. "It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of hard work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week."

Shelton also gave shoutouts to his friendship with Carson Daly and his marriage to Gwen Stefani, who he first met when she served as a first-time coach on the show in 2014, and he acknowledged the singers who've competed on his team over the years before wrapping up by thanking the viewers.

"Lastly, it's about y'all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice who are chasing their dreams," he wrote. "It would not happen without you."

Shelton joined The Voice for Season 1 alongside Adam Levine, Christiana Aguilera and CeeLo Green in 2011. The show's current Season 22 features Shelton, Stefani, Legend and Camila Cabello as coaches, with Shelton the last remaining original.

Season 23 of The Voice is slated to feature Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper as coaches. NBC has not yet revealed further details of the season.

Underwood launched her career by winning American Idol in 2005, so it would be an unusual career move for her to chair The Voice. It would not be unprecedented, however; Clarkson also began her career on Idol before accepting a recurring role as a coach on The Voice.

The Voice Season 22 currently airing on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8PM ET on NBC.