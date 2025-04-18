As John Morgan and Jason Aldean's song. "Friends Like That," climbs the charts, it's important to know the story of when Morgan met Aldean for the first time.

It's embarrassing.

Morgan was a guest on Taste of Country Nights, and we asked him what it was like working with Aldean on the song. The newcomer is also now signed to Aldean's record label, Night Train Records.

Morgan laughed a bit as he started to tell us about how, before he and Aldean met, they had been communicating over email and phone for a few months.

Finally, Aldean invited Morgan to his sprawling Tennessee mansion.

"The first time we ended up hanging out is funny, he still gives me s--t about it," the "Man of Few Words" singer says. "I drove down there, and at the time I was driving an old Ford pickup that I've had forever."

"It was the middle of August, in Nashville, and I had no A/C in my truck," Morgan continues. "I've only had one car with A/C in it my whole life."

He describes pulling up to the huge, white Aldean manor and thinking that he hoped he was even at the right house. He was assured of that when he got to the gate and was buzzed in by Aldean himself.

Up the long driveway he went until he finally reached the "Dirt Road Anthem" singer. That's when hilarity ensued.

"It was about an hour drive for me, and I pulled up there and my back was soaking wet. Sweating," Morgan recalls. "Had every window rolled down. I get up there and he daps me up and I can tell, he's just like, 'Damn, dog. You need a shower or something? You need a new shirt?'"

Aldean, the mega-superstar that he is, offering one of his own shirts and maybe even a shower in one of his many bathrooms at his house? Morgan admits that this was one of his most embarrassing moments ever.

He's probably still driving around without A/C, though.

