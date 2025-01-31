How an Uber Ride Launched John Morgan’s Career

John Morgan's latest single, "Friends Like That" featuring Jason Aldean, is his breakout hit. The story of how he got there is a one-of-a-kind, only in Nashville kind of story.

Morgan's story began when he was taking an Uber ride in Nashville, chatting up his driver about songwriting. The newcomer had his sights set on country stardom, so it was just his luck that his driver had actually written some songs for megastar Jason Aldean in the past.

So, the driver gave Morgan his card and said to keep in touch. But he was just being polite, right? And life happened, and Morgan never reached out.

But fate wasn't done with him.

Morgan was at work at a clothing store when that same Uber driver stopped in to shop. Recognizing each other, they started chatting again, and the driver urged Morgan to send some of his songs over. Fortunately, this time, he followed through.

Listen to John Morgan feat. Jason Aldean, "Friends Like That"

Morgan's demos made their way over to Tully Kennedy and Kurt Allison, who are members of Aldean’s band. They liked what they heard, so they moved them up the food chain. Aldean got his hands on them and tracked down Morgan's phone number to give him a call himself.

Morgan recalls that he was doing yard work when his phone rang, and the number was unfamiliar. He did answer, but there was no selling him on the fact that Aldean was on the other end. He believed it to be the work of his roommate, who was a voice actor.

But once he went inside his house and saw his roommate, he knew that the real Jason Aldean was on the phone.

Morgan has gone on to help write some of Aldean's greatest songs, including "Trouble With a Heartbreak," “If I Didn’t Love You" and "That’s What Tequila Does," among others.

Now, Morgan is setting off on his own path to stardom, with a little help from Aldean. It goes to show that you never know when that lucky break is going to come.

