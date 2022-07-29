Jordan Rowe’s new single, "5:00 in the Country," oozes with '90s flair, and the idea of the chorus came to him in a very unique location.

“I actually came up with a lot of the chorus lyrics and chorus melody in the shower one morning thinking about that idea,” he shares with Taste of Country. “I don’t know why, but I get a lot of song ideas in the shower.”

“5:00 in the Country” is Rowe’s first new song since he released his debut album, Bad Case of the Good Ole Boy, in August of 2021.

This upbeat, energized song is all about kicking those boots off after a long week. It’s time to celebrate the weekend, and Rowe goes through all the things he’s going to do now that the work week is out of sight.

"Tomorrow gonna have me some fish on a string / Then come Sunday hear the church choir sing," he sings in a lyric that's relatable to so many hard-working people.

“What hits home for me is that it depicts the perfect weekend in my hometown — getting off work on Friday and having a great night with your girl and some good buddies…then catching some fish on Saturday and then being in church on Sunday,” he says. “It’s hard to beat a weekend like that!”

Written with Driver Williams and Hunter Phelps, when Rowe showed them the chorus, they were thrown off that it wasn’t meant to be the first verse. However, they quickly jumped on board.

“Hunter gave me a perplexed but excited look, and we jumped in on it,” he recalls. “Driver started playing that catchy guitar lick, Hunter threw out that bluegrass verse melody, and the rest is history.”

Accompanied by background vocals from a gospel choir, decked out in camouflage, Rowe stuck to his country roots.

“Well, it ain’t 5:00 in the city,” he jokes.

“5:00 in the Country” serves as an appetizer of what one can expect from the singer sound-wise going forward. He doesn't want to be constrained.

“I think one of the most important things you can do as a young artist right now is to think outside the box and create your own sound,” he expresses. “That’s one of the things I’m constantly working on and continuously trying to play around with and find. I’m not sure what’s next yet, but whatever it is, it probably won’t sound like everything else coming out right now.”

The singer has toured with hitmakers including Luke Combs, Jon Pardi, Cole Swindell and Chris Janson. Next, he’s headed to join Cody Johnson on tour on Friday (July 29) in Huntsville, Ala.

You can listen to Jordan Rowe's "5:00 in the Country" wherever you stream music, or find it on the singer’s official website.