Joshua Ray Walker Shares Unbelievable Cancer Update

Joshua Ray Walker says he's as surprised as his doctors were. Barely a month after sharing a very grim cancer update, the singer says he's on the road to recovery.

In fact, "there is no discernible amount of cancer anywhere in my body at the moment," Walker says. That's a full 180-degree pivot from where he was in early September, when he shared that colon cancer had spread to his lungs.

Joshua Ray Walker's last recent album was Thanks for Listening, released in February.

Last month, he underwent a second surgery, following one on Jan. 3. He'd revealed his colon cancer diagnosis a few weeks prior.

Over $130,000 has been raised via GoFundMe to cover life and medical expenses.

Walker's news came via social media:

I’m so excited to share with you that my pre-surgery diagnosis was incorrect, I’ve beat the odds and to everyone’s complete surprise, my lungs are cancer free!

He's not totally in the clear. Remission is still five years away, and he'll be tested and scanned often between now and then. His life is not in imminent danger, however. "That's a crazy thing to say considering the odds I was told I was up against a little over a month ago," he shares.

The rest of his post expresses gratitude to anyone who's shown him support emotionally or financially. Money donated via GoFundMe and other sources will be used to pay medical and personal debt, as well as life expenses, Walker says.

"My main goal now is to be the healthiest version of myself possible," he adds after admitting the latest surgery "kicked my butt."

Walker's lung surgery happened on Sept. 20. A few days prior to sharing this good news, he announced three new shows for 2025.

