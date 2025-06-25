The 10 Best Joshua Ray Walker Songs Every New Fan Should Hear

Joshua Ray Walker is one of country music's most distinctive voices, delivering a modern version of the "high lonesome sound" inflected with a yodel he learned as a kid listening to his grandparents' bluegrass records.

But vocals are just the beginning of Walker's compelling musical story.

A traditionalist who hails from Dallas, Texas, Walker's foundation is always in strong, storytelling country music. But he's also not afraid to experiment. In this list of his Top 10 best songs, you'll hear doses of R&B and pop — he even put out a whole album of covers by great female singers, from all genres, called What Is It Even?

Songs like "Dumpster Diving" and "Sexy After Dark" provide moments of levity, but Walker's songs can also take listeners to some pretty dark depths of despair. Ballads like "Voices" and "Canyon" are confessional, bleak and specific, painting a picture of someone who's dealt with his share of mental health struggles and suicidal ideation.

Walker's newest effort, Tropicana, plays with the juxtaposition of those two extremes. He wrote the record while he was home and unable to tour or perform as he underwent treatment for Stage 3b colon cancer.

He's described the songs as "escapism" and "a great distraction": They're mostly sunny and upbeat, inspired by '90s country and beachy favorites from the likes of Jimmy Buffett and George Strait.

Since undergoing chemo, Walker has shared health updates that are every bit as optimistic as the music he wrote during treatment. After delivering the tough news that his cancer had spread to his lungs, he revealed that something almost unbelievable had happened: His diagnosis turned out to be incorrect, and in fact, as of October 2024, there was no cancer anywhere in his body.

Walker said he'll need to have frequent scans and tests to make sure his recovery is continuing, and he won't officially be in remission until 2029. But he also noted that his odds of staying cancer-free longterm are now much better, and said his newest goal is to be "the healthiest version of myself possible."