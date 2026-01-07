Joshua Ray Walker has set an ambitious new goal for himself: He wants to get his weight down to 400 lbs in 400 days.

The singer says he currently weighs upwards of 600 lbs, meaning that he's hoping to lose at least half a pound per day, or about 3.5 lbs per week. By his plan, he'll drop at least 200 lbs in a bit over a year.

To help him achieve that goal, he started a new social media account, @400days.to.400lbs on Instagram, where he can post workouts and reflections on the weight loss journey. He'll also use it as an accountability tool to keep him consistent.

Walker started the new account after the new year, and in his first post there, he admitted that he wasn't expecting so many fans would want to join him along for the journey.

"I was not expecting 5,000 of you to be following me when I checked my phone this morning," he said in that video.

"The plan right now is to move more and eat less," he continued.

Turns out, 5,000 followers was just the beginning. Follows of Walker's new weight loss-centered account have continued to skyrocket in the few days since, shooting up to 309,000 as of Wednesday afternoon (Jan. 7.)

By contrast, his regular artist page on Instagram — which has been active for years — has 38,500 followers: Only a bit over a 10th of the following his brand-new weight loss page has garnered.

There are some big names on that list.

How is Jelly Roll Supporting Joshua Ray Walker's Weight Loss Journey?

Jelly Roll jumped on board to support Walker's weight loss journey early on. In fact, he commented on the singer's very first post on that account.

"You can do it brother. I believe in you. Let's go! Hit me if you need anything," Jelly replied in the comments section.

Jelly Roll Joshua Ray Walker Weight Loss @400days.to.400lbs, Instagram loading...

Of course, Jelly himself is in the process of one of the country music genre's all-time more dramatic weight loss transformations.

The singer has also said he's invested in others who are embarking on similar journeys. Last February, he started a "Losers Run" Club and invited fans to join along in getting fit with him. So it makes sense that he'd be extra supportive of Walker's weight loss goals.

How Much Weight Has Jelly Roll Lost?

Jelly has said that in 2015, he weighed about 540 lbs. He started gradually losing weight in 2022, but amped up his journey in 2024 and 2025. As of January, he has lost nearly 300 lbs.

The singer has accomplished other fitness-related goals during that time, too, such as appearing as the cover star on Men's Health magazine two months before his stated goal in March 2026.

Who is Joshua Ray Walker?

A star of the Americana scene who hails from Texas, Joshua Ray Walker is known for his concept albums, ambidextrous vocal talent and skill as a songwriter.

He was just 32 years old when he was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2023, and he underwent surgery and chemotherapy to treat the condition. A massive health boomerang followed. First, in September 2024, Walker was told the cancer had spread to his lungs, drastically lowering his chances of survival.

But almost two months later, a battery of tests and an extensive biopsy procedure proved that first diagnosis incorrect, and revealed no discernible cancer anywhere in his body.

The news was joyful, but also complicated. Walker was still worn down from treatment and shellshocked by the experience. In his new posts on his weight loss Instagram page, he alludes to still feeling a little out of place in his body after cancer treatment.

The singer addressed those complicated emotions indirectly in his most recent album, Stuff, which describes the leftover spread after an estate sale from the point of view of the unbought objects.

A brick, a bowling ball, a half-empty bottle of perfume and a suit are a few of the unwanted items that get their own song on that 2025 project.