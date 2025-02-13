Jelly Roll is still working on a full body transformation, and the next step in his journey is completing his second 5K run.

This time, the "Save Me" singer wants to include his fans in his journey, so he has created what he's calling the Jelly Roll Losers Run Club.

Jelly has set a date for his 5K — he'll race in Tampa in May — and he wants support, so he's invited fans to join him not only in the race, but as he trains for the event.

"A little over a year ago, I literally struggled to walk down the hill to the mailbox," he explains in a video posted to social media. "I had let myself get to a point where I was absolutely disgusted with myself."

But he made a change, and he's been shedding pounds. Now, he wants to help others. He is sharing his diet and exercise routine free of charge in a Facebook group and app.

Jelly Roll's actual trainer is going to be in the group providing training tips, lifestyle advice and eating suggestions.

"What we are trying to inspire here is both change and belief in the community," the country star says. "Somewhere you can go and feel judgement free when you're trying to figure this thing out."

If you have your doubts that you can train and be ready for your first 5K in about 12 weeks, you have the full support of the "Liar" singer: "I believe that a group of people can come together right now and encourage each other to actually become what they are dreaming they can be."

